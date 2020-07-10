An Enterprise man charged with two counts of murder after Monday’s vehicle crash in Wicksburg, requests a preliminary hearing.
Defense Attorney Whitney Polson, representing Anthony Miquel Bishop, 55, filed a motion Thursday asking for a preliminary hearing.
Bishop is accused of driving under the influence, when the vehicle he was driving struck a another vehicle traveling on U.S. 84 and resulted in the deaths of a 15-year-old New Brockton girl and a 17-year-old Enterprise youth.
In his motion, Polson states every person arrested for a felony before indictment shall have a statutory right to a preliminary hearing upon demand within 30 days of that person’s arrest.
No date has been set at this time for Bishop’s preliminary hearing. However, Houston County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis has Bishop a bond hearing for July 16.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 15-year-old was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a F150 driven by Bishop around 4 p.m. The 17-year-old, who was also an occupant in the Altima, died later at a local hospital from injuries he sustained in the accident.
ALEA said two other vehicles were damaged in the crash. Two other occupants in the Nissan Altima were transported to Flowers Hospital.
