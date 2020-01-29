Man flees law enforcement; hides under fallen tree to avoid arrest

MARIANNA, Florida – Attempted traffic stop resulted in Florida man with outstanding warrants eluding officers briefly by hiding under a fallen tree.
Fitzgerald Ameen Williams, 30, of Marianna, was arrested Tuesday on two outstanding warrants for violation of probation. He was also charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, eluding law enforcement, and resisting an officer without violence.
Tuesday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle traveling on Rocky Creek Road with a cracked windshield, which obstructed the driver’s view.
“The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield to the deputy’s lights and siren,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “After driving into a driveway, the driver later identified as Williams exited the vehicle and fled on foot, running into the woods.”
The Jackson Correctional Institution K-9 tracking team was called to assist, and located Williams hiding under a fallen tree.
