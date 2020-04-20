Man found dead Saturday night on Coskrey Road

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found dead in a grassy area on Coskrey Road near U.S. 231 South late Saturday night. Law enforcement is treating the case as a homicide.
The deceased victim has been identified as Danny Tye. No other details were released.
According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, one arrest has been made, but the name of the female suspect who was arrested has also not been released.
“We are still investigating this case at this time and additional charges are anticipated,” Valenza said. “Right now, the suspect is charged with first-degree theft of property.”
Tye’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Valenza confirmed the body did not have any stab or gunshot wounds. Law enforcement believes Tye may have suffered a form of blunt force trauma. Details will be released once the sheriff’s office receives the autopsy report.
