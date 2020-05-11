Man kicks deputy, head butts window; arrested on multiple charges

MARIANNA – Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a subject who had armed himself with a knife during a child custody exchange Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Travis O’Connor, 28, of Marianna, was arrested Sunday and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief.
Police said O’Connor approached a vehicle during a custody exchange in an aggressive manner, vocalizing profanity, and attempting to instigate an altercation. He also attempted to cut the vehicle’s tire. During his outburst, he struck the vehicle multiple times, breaking the side mirror off the vehicle.
While deputies attempted to speak with O’Connor, he was uncooperative and refused to comply with orders.
According to Sheriff Lou Roberts, as deputies gave O’Connor orders to keep his hands from his pockets, he refused to comply. O’Connor was advised he was being placed under arrest. While walking to the patrol car, O’Connor resisted and attempted to pull away from deputies.
He then attempted to head butt the deputy while being searched prior to being placed in the patrol vehicle. While in the rear of the patrol vehicle, he head butted and kicked the windows multiple times, and after disobeying several orders to cease, he was placed in leg shackles. While attempting to place O’Connor in leg shackles, he kicked the deputy in chest.
O’Connor was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
