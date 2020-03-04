A Cottonwood man is back behind bars after allegedly failing to register as an adult sex offender.
John Camp, 57, of Cottonwood was arrested Tuesday.
Camp was arrested in June 2016 and charged with 103 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a class C felony in Alabama.
Houston County Sheriff's Office investigators released very little information concerning the circumstances of Camp's arrest in 2016. HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty said the images are of a person or persons under the age of 17. The images were on an electronic device, Rafferty said.
Houston County Circuit Judge Michael Conaway sentenced Camp to a reverse three-year probation. The sentence includes Camp participating in the monitoring system available through the probation office. If Camp completes his probation with the monitoring system with no violations, following the split three-year probation, Camp will then serve an additional five years on probation.
Conaway addressed Camp during his trial regarding his addiction to pornography.
Camp informed Conway he did have a problem with pornography and has had a problem with pornography for many years.
“Your honor, I have never had a problem with child pornography,” Camp said. “I do have a problem with online adult pornography. Sir, I stumbled onto this and it is something I should not have looked at. I am sorry sir. I made a stupid mistake.”
Camp is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
