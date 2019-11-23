A man who was recently released from prison after serving time on two prior arson charges has been arrested for his role in the Thursday morning fire that destroyed the former Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream building.
Police say Richard Snodgrass was arrested late Friday and charged with first-degree arson.
"There is not a lot of information available at this time," said Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish. "We do know Snodgrass was at the location prior to the fire; and this is not a random burn. This investigation is still ongoing."
Snodgrass is booked in the Houston County jail with no bond.
Multiple fire units responded to the fire Thursday morning. Firefighters battled the fire by using a defensive firefighting method for several hours.
Earlier Thursday, before the fire, police rousted two vagrants who had been occupying the property, Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill said.
The blaze was controlled by midafternoon Thursday and investigators began searching the site which has been used as a shelter by some homeless people.
Investigators have not released how the fire was started or when it was started.
Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream was founded by J.W. Parkman in the early 1900s, and served Dothan and surrounding areas, later expanding its milk and ice cream sales to seven other states.
The building has been vacant since the plant closed in the late 1980s. It was recently purchased by the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for $55,000.
