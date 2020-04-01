A Dothan man faces assault charged after he allegedly struck a police officer in the head Tuesday.
Cornelius Jumarray Smith, 20, is charged with second-degree assault.
According to police, an officer came into contact with Smith Tuesday in the 3100 block of East Main Street.
“While the officer was speaking with Smith, he became unruly and prevented the officer from performing his duties,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. "During the incident, Smith began to punch the officer multiple times in the head causing minor abrasions.”
The officer was able to take Smith into custody.
Smith is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
