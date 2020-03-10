CARYVILLE, Florida -- A Florida man was arrested in Holmes County after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover Sheriff's Office investigator in the parking lot of a local church.

Johnny Curlee, 23, was arrested March 6 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, undercover investigators were able to make a controlled methamphetamine purchase from Curlee, who conducted the transaction while parked at a church on Adolph Whitaker Road.

Following the drug transaction, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Curlee’s vehicle, where he was found to be in possession of more methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and cash received during the drug transaction.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments