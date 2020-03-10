CARYVILLE, Florida -- A Florida man was arrested in Holmes County after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover Sheriff's Office investigator in the parking lot of a local church.
Johnny Curlee, 23, was arrested March 6 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, undercover investigators were able to make a controlled methamphetamine purchase from Curlee, who conducted the transaction while parked at a church on Adolph Whitaker Road.
Following the drug transaction, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Curlee’s vehicle, where he was found to be in possession of more methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and cash received during the drug transaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.