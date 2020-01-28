A Feb. 3 parole hearing is scheduled for for a Houston County inmate serving time on a charge of child solicitation by computer.
Robert Blake Jones of Dothan was sentenced in 2014 to serve a 17-year sentence for electronic soliciting of a child.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Jones has served six years and three months of his sentence.
Court documents show Jones was arrested Oct. 3, 2012. Investigators testified during Jones’ trial, that Jones used a computer to arrange a meeting with a 15-year-old for an unlawful sex act. Jones was to meet the minor at Westgate Park.
This was not Jones’ first sex offense. He pleaded guilty to felony first-degree rape and first-degree burglary in 2004, but his 15-year sentence was suspended and he was granted three years of probation.
