A Dothan woman is accused of stabbing a male Sunday during an argument.

Cassandra Deneice Crittenden, 41, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree assault.

According to police, officers responded to an edged weapon assault in the 100 block of Whiteoak Circle Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

“Once officers arrived on scene they located a male victim who had been stabbed with a sharp weapon in the hand and arm,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation it was determined the Crittenden and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when Crittenden allegedly grabbed a sharp weapon to stab the victim.”

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Crittenden is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

