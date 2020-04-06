A Dothan man was arrested Friday after he allegedly fired shots in the air to try to break up a fight on Valley Forge Drive.
Harry Rashod Wright, 27, of Dothan, is charged with possession of firearm by a violent felon.
“Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired,” said Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis. “During the investigation process, Mr. Wright confirmed to officers he fired shots into the air to break up a fight. He also admitted to law enforcement he had a previous conviction on a domestic violence charge and he is forbidden to have a firearm in his possession.”
Wright was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
