A Dothan man was arrested Friday after he allegedly fired shots in the air to try to break up a fight on Valley Forge Drive.

Harry Rashod Wright, 27, of Dothan, is charged with possession of firearm by a violent felon.

“Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired,” said Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis. “During the investigation process, Mr. Wright confirmed to officers he fired shots into the air to break up a fight. He also admitted to law enforcement he had a previous conviction on a domestic violence charge and he is forbidden to have a firearm in his possession.”

Wright was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments