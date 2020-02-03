A Dothan man faces assault charges after he allegedly attempted to smother his girlfriend with a pillow Friday.
John Kinalin Harris, 19, is charged with assault-domestic violence-strangulation/suffocation.
Police responded to a report of a woman yelling Friday in the 600 block of S. College Street.
“An officer was dispatched to the area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “It was determined Harris attempted to smother his girlfriend with a pillow, and then attempted to cut off her air supply by wrapping both of his hands around her neck.”
The victim was treated at the scene and Harris was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
