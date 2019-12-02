A suspect wanted for assaulting two Dothan police officers in November has been arrested in Troy and is now in the Houston County Jail.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill, Brandon Rashawn McGhee is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, third-degree escape, and two counts of second-degree assault.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said the attack occurred on Montgomery Highway near Dothan Motor Lodge and O’Reilly Auto Parts on Nov. 18.
“As the officers attempted to make an arrest, one officer was struck by the suspect’s fist,” Parrish said. “The second officer attempted to chase the suspect as he fled on foot, and was also struck with a suspect’s fist.”
One officer was treated at the scene, and the other officer reported no injuries.
McGhee was recently released from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Magill said.
Court documents show McGhee was convicted of first-degree burglary.
Parrish said the suspect’s vehicle was seized after narcotics were found in it.
McGhee is being held on a $55,000 bond.
