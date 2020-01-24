CHIPLEY – A Florida man who was arrested and charged after three linemen were killed when struck by his vehicle during Hurricane Michael cleanup has entered a guilty plea.
John Roland Goedetke on Thursday entered a plea to DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with death, and driving while license suspended in the Oct. 25, 2018 incident that caused the deaths of Ryan Barrett, 22, George Cecil, 52, and James Ussery, 61, who were working to restore power in the Washington County area following the hurricane.
Goedetke’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Goedetke was driving north on State Road 77 near the intersection of Talton Road in Washington County when his vehicle traveled onto the shoulder, striking the linemen. He fled from the scene of the wreck on foot and was later apprehended with the assistance of the Chipley Police Department.
