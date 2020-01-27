CHIPLEY — A Florida man received four life sentences Monday in the deaths of three linemen killed when struck by his vehicle during Hurricane Michael cleanup.
John Roland Goedetke entered a plea to DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a death and driving while license suspended in the Oct. 25, 2018, accident that caused the deaths of Ryan Barrett, 22; George Cecil, 52; and James Ussery, 61, who were working to restore power in Washington County after the storm.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Goedetke was driving north on State Road 77 near the intersection of Talton Road when his vehicle traveled onto the shoulder, striking the linemen. He fled the scene on foot and was later apprehended with the assistance of the Chipley Police Department.
Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews hopes the outcome of Goedetke’s sentencing hearing brings closure to the linemen’s families and the Washington County community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.