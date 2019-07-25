A manhunt continues for an unknown suspect who shot and killed a clerk during a gas station robbery at the Gulf Service Station on Highway 10, Wednesday in Brundidge.
The victim has been identified as a Troy University student, 30-year-old Neil Kumar.
According to Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport, the store video surveillance cameras are not providing the assistance law enforcement need to identify the suspect.
“We have video, but in order to capture this alleged murderer we need a witness,” Davenport said. “At this time we have no person of interest and if anyone was has any information about this robbery and murder we are asking you to come forth. What we need is someone who saw something to provide us with that information.”
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday and are assisting the Brundidge Police Department with the investigation.
“We have had gas station robberies in the past, but not one where someone commits the ultimate crime,” Davenport said. “I was amazed Wednesday how far some of the law enforcement agencies traveled to assist our department. We had the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and several others. We are all determined to identify the suspect in this case.”
According to police, the evidence shows the shooter went inside the station around 6 a.m. and demanded money. He then went behind the counter shooting the clerk at close range, and left the area with an undetermined amount of cash.
Davenport stated the 911 call came in just before 7 a.m., but who made the 911 call is unknown.
Anyone with any information regarding the Gulf gas station shooting is asked to call the Brundidge Police Department at (334) 735-2222.
