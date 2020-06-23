Manhunt under way, suspect last seen in Geneva County

John Jared Ryan Mixon

 Holmes County Sheriff's Office

HOLMES COUNTY, Florida - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled during a traffic stop on Joy Meadows Creek Circle, by hiding in a wood line area in Geneva County Monday afternoon.

John Jared Ryan Mixon, 23, fled a traffic stop near the Esto community before coming to a stop near Geneva County Road 4.

According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Mixon fled into a wood line area.

Multiple K-9 tracking teams worked the area in efforts of locating Mixon. As of late Monday evening, Mixon has not been located.

Anyone with any information regarding Mixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

