Officers arrive to interview witnesses in the area of a Thursday afternoon shooting on Greenwood Drive in Dothan. One person is dead, and the suspected gunman is being pursued.

Police continued to canvass a north Dothan neighborhood late Thursday for a suspect in a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive.

The shooting victim died; his or her identity has not been released by police.

Investigators cordoned off the area and had police dogs involved in the search.

One witness described the shooter as wearing a Halloween mask.

