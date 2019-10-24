Police continued to canvass a north Dothan neighborhood late Thursday for a suspect in a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive.
The shooting victim died; his or her identity has not been released by police.
Investigators cordoned off the area and had police dogs involved in the search.
One witness described the shooter as wearing a Halloween mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.