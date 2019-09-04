The Marianna Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to multiple calls in reference to gunshots being heard in the area of Foster Road.
According to police, no injuries were reported. However, witnesses heard multiple gunshots, and a vehicle in the area showed damage consistent with bullet holes.
Witnesses did not provide any information regarding potential suspects.
Officers canvassed the area for additional information Tuesday afternoon that could assist in identifying the shooter or shooters, but were unsuccessful.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125.
