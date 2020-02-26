A Houston County judge has set a May trial date for a Dothan woman charged with felony murder in the 2016 death of a Houston County man.
Dama Nell Clark and three other suspects are charged in the Jan. 4, 2016, death of 23-year-old Paxton Kennedy.
Clark originally faced capital murder charges. However, Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones made the request for a potential issuance of a new indictment regarding the charges and the case was sent back to a grand jury. Clark was indicted on the lesser charge of felony murder in October.
Clark entered a plea of not guilty and waived her arraignment hearing. Her jury trial is scheduled tentatively for May 18.
Investigators say Clark intentionally caused the death of the Kennedy. He was shot in the head with a .380-caliber pistol while he sat in a 1994 Nissan pickup truck on Jan. 4, 2016, on Hartzog Road in Wicksburg.
Clark was arrested in January 2016 in Panama City, Florida, and transported back to Houston County.
Joshua Steven Nance, Clark’s boyfriend, was charged with capital murder but was found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter in February 2019.
Pamela Henderson Whitaker and Eric Lance West also were charged with capital murder, but those charges were dismissed, and Whitaker and West are free on bond until a grand jury reconsiders their cases.
Officials believe the shooting was drug-related.
Investigators testified that Nance fired the shot that killed Kennedy, and that the other three charged acted as accomplices. According to previous testimony, Kennedy owed Whitaker money for drugs.
Nance testified at his trial that Clark called Kennedy to set up a meeting the night he was killed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.