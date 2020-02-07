A Dothan man charged with his infant son’s death has a jury trial set for May 18.
Rolando Castillo Jr. was charged with capital murder almost four months after his son died on Jan. 2, 2018.
A status hearing is scheduled for March 20. Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton will receive updates from prosecutors and defense attorneys on the progress of the case during the hearing.
Police charged Castillo after autopsy results indicated the infant died from blunt-force trauma to the head and torso. The autopsy also indicated internal injuries.
During Castillo’s preliminary hearing, defense attorney Derek Yarbrough showed a text from the victim’s mother that she sent earlier to an acquaintance stating she was scared the baby would not live very long. Yarbrough indicated the possibility that someone else could be responsible for the infant’s death.
A grand jury indicted Castillo on a capital murder charged in September 2018.
