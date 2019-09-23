Defense attorneys representing Coley McCraney have filed a motion to compel investigating officers to turn over information related to the investigation of McCraney’s murder cases to prosecutors.
McCraney was arrested earlier this year and charged with capital murder in the 1999 shooting deaths of Dothan teens J. B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.
According to court documents, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough filed a motion requesting the court to issue an order that all law enforcement officer who are in any way connected with the investigation of their client’s cases turn over to the prosecutors all notes, evidence ,and materials related to the investigation and McCraney’s case.
Harrison and Scarborough believe such an order is necessary in order to ensure their client’s right to due process and to protect him from cruel and unusual punishments.
According to the defense there would be absolutely no detriment to the prosecution if this motion were granted. Such an order would not change the type of information the prosecution is required to disclose. Rather, it would simply protect the defendant’s constitutional and statutory rights to discovery by making sure that the prosecutors have access to information that is subject to disclose prior to the defendant’s trial, the defense said.
Dale County Judge William Fillmore issued an order stating the motion would be addressed during an Oct. 7 hearing, among other motions under consideration. Fillmore also stated in his order that he expects the attorney to meet prior to the hearing and go through the motions to determine what can be agreed upon prior to the hearing.
McCraney faces three capital murder charges for Beasley and two capital murder charges for Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney's DNA to evidence collected from the 1999 crime scene.
Results were also confirmed by the Alabama state lab.
