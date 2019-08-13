WAUSAU, Florida -- Two people were arrested after Washington County Sheriff’s Offices seized more than 15 grams of methamphetamine from a Wausau residence on Aug. 9.
Bruce Allen Justice, 42, of Wausau, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Massengill, 33, of Freeport, Florida, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officers without violence.
According to law enforcement, at approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 9, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office stopped to speak to a woman who was acting strangely as she walked along Pioneer Road in Wausau. The woman was identified as Massengill.
“Massengill admitted she was under the influence of methamphetamine and was concerned for her boyfriend’s safety due to someone in the home harming him,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Deputies then responded to a residence located on Washington Street and were met at the door by the boyfriend, who was identified as Justice.”
Justice was identified by dispatch as a subject wanted out of Bay County for violation of community control, Crews said.
“As deputies began to take Justice into custody, Justice armed himself with a hatchet and screwdriver,” Crews said. “Once the suspect was in custody, deputies located a syringe and more than two grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.”
Massengill soon arrived at the home, where she advised deputies she was there to check on Justice, but she refused to get out of the vehicle.
“A K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics inside of Massengill’s car and a search was conducted. Deputies located more than nine grams of methamphetamine, a rubber tube, syringes, a cap to a syringe, and a glass pipe, which tested positive for methamphetamine,” Crews said.
A search warrant for the residence issued and deputies were able to locate additional methamphetamine, syringes, and drug paraphernalia throughout the home.
Both Justice and Massengill were transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
