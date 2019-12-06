A Dale County jury has found a Midland City man guilty of multiple sex crimes, including rape.
Clarence Rodgers, 38, who was arrested in June 2018, was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy on Wednesday.
According to the Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams, Rodgers was a family acquaintance and lived in the same neighbor with the 12 year-old victim at the time the crimes occurred.
During the trial, the victim's family members, Dale County sheriff’s officers, and experts from the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, Children’s of Alabama hospital and representatives with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences testified.
According to law enforcement, the victim reported the crimes immediately and was taken to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Evidence showed a DNA sample taken during the investigation matched Rodgers.
“I want to thank all the different agencies involved and commend them for their hard work,” Adams said. “It takes a team to put a case like this together and go through a trial. I am ecstatic that we, as a team, were able to obtain justice for this young lady.”
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Circuit Judge William Filmore’s courtroom.
“Rodgers faces 20 years to life for each charge,” Adams said. “Due to the age of the child, Rodgers is not eligible for probation or early parole.”
Rodgers also has pending sex crime cases in Montgomery County. He was arrested in January and charged with first-degree rape and sex abuse of a child less than 12.
