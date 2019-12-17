A Midland City man who was found guilty of multiple sex crimes, including rape, has received two 30-year sentences.
Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore sentenced Clarence Rodgers, 38, on Monday. The two sentences will run concurrently.
According to Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams, Rodgers was a family acquaintance and lived near the 10-year-old victim at the time the crimes occurred.
During the trial, the victim’s family, Dale County sheriff’s officers, experts from the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, Children’s of Alabama hospital and representatives of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences testified.
According to law enforcement, the victim reported the crimes immediately and was taken to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Evidence showed a DNA sample taken during the investigation matched Rodgers.
According to Adams, due to the age of the child, Rodgers is not eligible for probation or early parole.
Rodgers also has pending sex-crime cases in Montgomery County. He was arrested in January and charged with first-degree rape and sex abuse of a child less than 12.
