ECHO - An Echo man reported missing Tuesday has been found safe.
Carl “Kwasi” Brown was found in Dothan Wednesday night, according to the Dale County Sheriff's Office.
“We located Mr. Brown Wednesday night, and he is fine and well,” said Dale County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mason Bynum. “We want to thank everyone who assisted in spreading the word about us searching for Mr. Brown after he was reported missing.
Brown was last seen by acquaintances on March 8. Investigators were told Brown did not have a vehicle, and he spent a lot of time in Dothan and Headland.
