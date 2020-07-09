Missing diver located; death reported as accidental drowning
Rose, Regina

MARIANNA, Florida - The body of a diver reported missing Wednesday has been located.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Clyde Douglas Rorex, 68, was located in an underwater cave. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Deputies received a report of a missing diver at Merritts Mill Pond on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Rorex had departed from the public boat ramp on Hunter Fishcamp Road to dive in “The Hole in The Wall” cave between 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Owner of Cave Adventures, Edd Sorenson, was notified and recovered Rorex from the cave.

