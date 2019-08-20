Missing Washington County, Florida woman found dead

Carolyn Hogue

 Washington County Sheriff's Department

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms search teams have found the body of a missing Vernon, Florida, woman.

The body of Carolyn Hogue, 79, was found Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement Hogue walked away from her residence located on Paradise Lakes Road, on Monday.

“Our hearts are with the family, and we will continue to support them in any way they need,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “So many people have rallied behind this family by sharing information and assisting in ground searches. I am grateful for our community and fellow first responders.”

Crews stated information regarding Hogue is limited at this time.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments