Missing Washington County, Florida woman found dead

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms search teams have found the body of a missing Vernon, Florida, woman.
The body of Carolyn Hogue, 79, was found Tuesday morning.
According to law enforcement Hogue walked away from her residence located on Paradise Lakes Road, on Monday.
“Our hearts are with the family, and we will continue to support them in any way they need,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “So many people have rallied behind this family by sharing information and assisting in ground searches. I am grateful for our community and fellow first responders.”
Crews stated information regarding Hogue is limited at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.