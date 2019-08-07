Police arrested a Missouri couple with a stolen car at a Dothan Motel 6 Tuesday.
Clyde James Johnson, 44, of Florissant, Missouri, and Erika Ward 30, of Missouri, were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6, and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Police say the couple was located in the parking lot of Motel 6 on the Ross Clark Circle Tuesday evening inside a 2008 GMC Acadia reported stolen in Missouri.
“Officers were doing their routine patrol of local motels in the area when they spotted a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
Johnson and Ward were transported to the Houston County Jail. Both have a $30,000 bond.
