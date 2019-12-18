A Houston County Circuit judge declared a mistrial for a Florida man charged in the 2016 slaying of Christopher Damon Grimsley, and reset the trial for next month.

Joseph Dozier, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, was arrested Sept. 4, 2016, and charged with felony murder. Court records show police investigators allege he used a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol to fatally shoot Grimsley.

According to court documents, Judge Butch Binford issued an order recently declaring a mistrial because the prosecuting attorney was sick.

Binford added the jury trial to the Jan. 13 docket.

The shooting occurred around 2:10 p.m. at a residence on Squire Court in Dothan’s Ford Country subdivision behind Southeast Health just off Torino Drive.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men. Dozier turned himself in to police later the same day.

