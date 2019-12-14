As Ozark Police officer Samuel Yoh undergoes treatment after being shot Thursday night, more details about the officer and the shooting emerged on social media.
True Blue Warriors, an organization founded by federal law enforcement agents, posted on its Facebook page that Yoh was shot multiple times while conducting a pedestrian stop.
“As of Friday evening, Brother Sam remains in critical condition,” the post says. “The doctors said a miracle is needed.”
According to the post, Yoh was on patrol when a radio call was broadcast regarding a possible suicidal person called into 911. As the officer came to the 100 block of Briar Hill Court he saw a man carrying a rifle and got out of his patrol vehicle.
The male subject immediately opened fire on Yoh, striking him and the cruiser multiple times. At the same time, additional officers were arriving on the scene.
Even after being shot in the face, Yoh was able to return gunfire along with the other officers and the 23-year-old gunman was killed.
Yoh was transported to a local hospital before being moved to a hospital in Dothan, according to the post.
Sgt. Scott Pollick with the police department in Pioneer, Ohio, said on the department’s Facebook page that he had worked with Yoh.
“Sammy and I worked together in different capacities when he was with the Bryan (Ohio) Police Department,” Pollick wrote. “I affectionately called him ‘The Vampire’ because of his fondness of working 3rd shift. He is a big man with a big heart and our hearts and thoughts are with Sam's immediate and blue families at this most difficult time.”
Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting said Yoh has been on the force for around eight months. He said Yoh was looking forward to welcoming a baby girl with his wife.
According to law enforcement, the gunman has been identified as 23-year-old Bradley Cutchens.
As is standard procedure in most law enforcement-involved, use-of-deadly-force events, Walker requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent probe into the shooting.
SBI agents immediately responded to Ozark and are conducting a comprehensive investigation. The SBI is the lead investigating agency in the shooting.
Once completed, a copy of the investigation’s findings will be turned over to the Dale County district attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.