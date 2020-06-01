More than $2K deposited into woman’s checking account; woman faces theft charges

A Dothan woman was arrested after police say two fraudulent checks were deposited into her checking account on March 23.
Tracy Lasharon Cummings, 49, of Dothan was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft of property.
“During the investigation it was determined, Ms. Cummings had two fraudulent checks totaling roughly $2,246.81 deposited into her checking account,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, Cummings said she did not earn the money, and she didn’t know where the funds came from.
Cummings was released from the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
