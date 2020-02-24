More than 70 inmates have parole hearings scheduled this week

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles have 75 parole hearing scheduled for this week, including hearings for nine Wiregrass inmates.
James Boggs, 51, of Geneva County, has a parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.
According to court records, Boggs was convicted in 2008 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, manslaughter, and theft by deception. He was sentenced to a 20-year prison term. Boggs has served 13 years of his sentence.
Boggs was also convicted in 2002 on a charge of first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of forged instrument. In 2001 he was convicted on charges of first-degree theft of property, and two counts of forgery.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Boggs has been classified as a violent offender.
January Shrea Corbitt, 41, of Houston County, has a parole hearing for Feb. 25.
Corbitt was convicted in 2018 on two counts of possession/receiving a controlled substance. She was sentenced to a five-year prison term. She has served one year of her sentence.
According to court records, Corbitt was convicted in 2016 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. In 2013 she was convicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and in 2010 she was convicted on a charge of second-degree escape.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Corbitt has been classified as a violent offender.
Thomas Bradley Derring, 32, of Houston County, has a parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.
In 2005 Derring was sentenced to a 99-year prison term. He was convicted on a charge of first-degree rape.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Derring has served 15 years of his prison term; and he is also classified as a violent offender.
Michael Martin of Houston County has parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.
Martin was convicted in 2018 on two counts of possession/receiving a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 80 months in prison. He has served one year of his prison sentence.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Martin is not considered a violent offender.
Shantas Debose of Houston County has a parole hearing for Feb. 27.
In 2011 he was convicted on a charge of second-degree theft of property, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance. In 2018 he was convicted on a charge of probation violation. In 2006 Debose was convicted on a charge of escape. He was sentenced to serve an 18-year prison sentence.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Debose has served eight years of his sentence. He is classified as a non-violent offender.
Kendrick Jermaine Gaskin of Houston County has a parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.
In 2010 Gaskin was convicted on a charge of first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to serve a 20-year prison sentence.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served nine years of his prison sentence. Gaskin has been classified as a violent offender.
Kevin Aaron Kilgore of Geneva County has a parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.
In 2017 Kilgore was convicted on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. In 2019 he was convicted on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance. He was sentenced to serve 132 months and 21 days in prison.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served three years of his sentence. Kilgore is classified as a non-violent offender.
Anthony Charles Nelson of Houston County has a parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.
In 2012 Nelson was convicted on two counts of possession/receiving a controlled substance, and a charge of escape. He was sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he has served seven years of his sentence. In 2007 Nelson was convicted on two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He is classified as a non-violent offender.
Anthony Lamar Russaw of Houston County has a parole hearing scheduled for Feb. 27.
In 2001 Russaw was convicted on four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession/receiving a controlled substance.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Russaw was sentenced to a 25-year prison term. He has served 15 years of his sentence.
In 2000 Russaw was convicted on a charge of second-degree receiving stolen property. In 1992 he was convicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He is classified as a non-violent offender.
