A Dothan woman charged in the June death of her son was arrested again over the weekend.
Melinda Gail King, 38, of Dothan, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle in the 700 block of State Avenue. King was out of jail on bond at the time she allegedly committed the crime. Her bond is set at $15,000.
“A homeowner had video evidence of Ms. King breaking and entering a vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The homeowner called police, and once officers arrived on the scene, King was arrested.”
King and her husband, Robert Patrick King, 36, were arrested June 28 and charged with manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana after their two-year-old son Castiel King was found dead inside a parked car at their Dothan home.
Police believe the couple was under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid 90s.
The toddler’s older sibling found the child.
Court documents show the child’s father was also arrested while out on bond. In August, Robert Patrick King was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
