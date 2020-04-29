Mother, daughter involved in accident; mother arrested

SNEADs, Florida – A Grand Ridge, Florida, woman was arrested Monday after police say she was driving a vehicle with a suspended license when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Aubree Frazee, 37, is charged with driving while suspended license with knowledge.
Officers with the Sneads Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Monday to find a vehicle overturned in a ditch on the east side of River Road.
According to Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller, the driver, Aubree Frazee, and her juvenile daughter were inside the vehicle. Frazee had swerved to avoid striking a dog, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. Frazee lost control of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
