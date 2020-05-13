EBRO, Fla. – A Florida mother was arrested after law enforcement say she left visible marks on multiple areas of her four-year-old child’s body, including the victim’s head, after beating her with a belt.
Megan Sheets of Ebro, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple felony child abuse charges.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incident being reported in Bay County by the child’s grandmother who resides in Bayou George.
The child’s grandmother notified law enforcement regarding the child having several contusions and bruising on her body, arms, legs and head.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the child told her grandmother she received the injuries saying her mother hit her with a belt at the family residence in Ebro.
The Florida of Children and Families was notified. Washington County Sheriff's Office investigators took over the case by interviewing Sheets. Photographs of the child’s injuries were also provided by the medical staff at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. During the investigation, it was determined there was probable cause to arrest Sheets.
Sheets was booked into the Washington County Jail.
