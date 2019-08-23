A Columbus, Georgia, man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in vehicle burglaries that occurred last month at the City of Dothan city yard.
Marquarius Cortez Hall, 25, is charged with two counts of unlawful breaking a entering a motor vehicle.
“Last month Mr. Hall allegedly went to the city yard where multiple city vehicles are parked, and stole six hubcaps from two different vehicles,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Clark Allums. “A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Aug. 22.”
Hall is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
