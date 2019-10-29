Multiple pieces of stolen property recovered; Florida man arrested

Larry Hicks

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida – A Bonifay man faces burglary charges after stolen items were recovered at his residence.

Larry Hicks, 44, was arrested and charged with burglary and felony theft.

According to the Washington County Florida Sheriff’s Office, a deputy received a report over the weekend from a local resident who returned home to find her back door broken into and several pieces of jewelry missing from her bedroom.

Deputies found evidence leading to a neighbor’s home where the stolen items were located. Hicks was taken into custody without incident.

Hicks is currently on community corrections after his release from prison in 2018, where he served six years for a previous burglary charge in Orange County, Florida.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews credits Hicks’ arrest and the stolen property recovery to the quick and thorough actions of the deputy working the case.

