Police have arrested two suspects for their connections in last Tuesday's armed robbery at Chandler Check Cashing located on North Alice Street in Dothan.
Deshone Elesquial Donald, 31, of Quincy, Florida, was arrested Friday, and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. Also arrested was Fredrick Carl Ricks, 28, of Quincy, Florida. Ricks is charged with first-degree robbery.
According to police, Donald allegedly entered the business armed with handgun and demanded money. He then began firing shots at several employees. As the suspect fled the location, he fired additional shots at an employee behind the counter.
“No employees were injured during the robbery,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Mr. Donald was positively identified as the suspect by employees. According to employees’ statements, he had previously entered the business minutes early to cash a check.”
Owens said Ricks is charged with one count of first-degree robbery due to the fact he is alleged to have driven the get-away vehicle.
Donald is in the Houston County Jail with no bond. Ricks is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.