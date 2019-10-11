2016 murder charge dismissed for Dothan woman, case heads back to grand jury

One of the four suspects charged in the 2016 death of Paxton Kennedy is out on bond after her murder charge was dismissed and the case remanded back to a grand jury.
Dama Nell Clark’s was scheduled to go to trial next month. However, court documents show prosecutors filed a motion requesting Clark’s case be dismissed and remanded back to a grand jury.
According to motion, the state made the request for a potential issuance of a new indictment regarding the charges in this case. Circuit Judge Larry Anderson recently issued an order granting the motion.
Clark was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Kennedy. Investigators say Clark intentionally caused the death of the 23-year-old Kennedy. He was shot in the head with a .380-caliber pistol while he sat inside a 1994 Nissan pickup truck on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. The incident took place on Hartzog Road in Wicksburg.
Clark was arrested in January 2016 in Panama City, Florida, and transported back to Houston County.
Joshua Steven Nance, Clark’s boyfriend, was originally charged with capital murder but was found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter in February 2019. Pamela Henderson Whitaker and Eric Lance West were also charged with capital murder, but those charges were dismissed, and Whitaker and West are free on bond until a grand jury reconsiders their cases.
Officials believe the shooting was drug-related.
Investigators testified that Nance fired the shot that killed Kennedy, and that the other three charged acted as accomplices. According to previous testimony, Kennedy owed Whitaker money for drugs.
Nance testified during his trial that Clark called Kennedy to set up a meeting location the night he was killed.
Clark is out of jail on a $150,000 bond.
