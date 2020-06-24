Murder suspect found dead at Dothan residence

A man who has been on the run since November from law enforcement in Jersey City, New Jersey was found dead in Dothan over the weekend.
Damien Morgan, 31, was charged with murder in November 2019. He relocated to Dothan two or three months ago using an alias name, according to police.
Dothan police responded to a call Saturday in Ford Country, near LaGrand Drive were Morgan was found unresponsive. He had signs of a blunt force trauma around his face.
“During our investigation it was determine Morgan was involved in an altercation the night before with an unknown individual, and there was a laceration on his facial area,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the investigation deepened Mr. Morgan’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Early reports state Mr. Morgan did not die from blunt force trauma.”
Investigators are waiting on the autopsy report to determine if Morgan died from a drug related issue or natural causes, police said.
