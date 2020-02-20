A Houston County judge rescheduled a May jury trial date for a Dothan woman charged in the November 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.
Nafeesah Quardirah-Shante Thomas, 29, was indicted March 15 on murder charges, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument just before 2 p.m. Nov. 25, 2018, at an apartment on Florida Avenue. A new trial date is set for April 6.
Thomas is out of jail on a $150,000 bond.
Circuit Court Judge Larry Anderson set her bond with stipulations that include she have no contact with the victim’s family and that she be electronically monitored at her expense.
On April 17, defense attorney Raynor Clifton entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Thomas and waived her arraignment hearing.
Dothan police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute. Police Lt. Lynn Watkins previously told the Dothan Eagle that during an argument between the suspect and her boyfriend, Thomas allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery but died later from his injuries.
