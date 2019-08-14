The trial of a Dothan man charged in the 2007 double murder of two Enterprise men has been rescheduled.
The new trial date for Robert Aaron “Bobby’ Hvarven is Dec. 4 before Coffee County Judge Jeffery Kelley.
Hvarven, 41, formerly of Enterprise, was arrested in October 2017 and is charged with two counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of James Matthew Helms and Scott Allen Heib on County Road 622 in Enterprise in 2007.
Hvarven is currently free on a $100,000 bond with multiple conditions. Hvarven is being monitored by an ankle monitor at all times, and is subject to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew daily. Hvarven must also provide the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office with the address of his residence, and must seek the court’s permission before relocating. He is not allowed to leave the state without permission from the court. Hvarven must not discuss the case with his children. He is not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact the family of the victims, and he is not allowed within 1,000 feet of the alleged crime scene.
Any violation of conditions of release may result in a revocation of Hvarven’s bail and his conditions of release.
Helms, 30, and Colorado native Heib, 20, were roommates and co-workers at the time of the murders. Both were shot and killed with a Taurus .44-caliber Special revolver at their home on County Road 622 in the rural Battens community. Helms’ sister discovered the bodies after the two men failed to show up for work at the Bell Helicopter company in Ozark.
According to court documents, an investigation led authorities to believe Hvarven had become obsessed with knowledge he had gained of an extramarital affair involving Helms.
Hvarven initially told investigators he knew of the affair and was OK with it. However, the investigation indicated one of the suspect’s friends said Hvarven was not indifferent to the affair, and one of Hvarven’s co-workers indicated to law enforcement that Hvarven was obsessed with the affair.
Prosecutors allege Hvarven also asked his co-worker about getting rid of dead bodies.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson, Hvarven was a suspect in the investigation from the start, but sufficient probable cause to charge him could not be established.
“The investigation gained momentum in 2014 with the discovery of new evidence, but an arrest was still not warranted at the time,” Anderson said. “In October of 2017, Enterprise was joined by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cold Case Unit and the investigation began to move forward. After almost a year of hard work and determination, the investigators were able to develop new information and leads that led to a Coffee County Grand Jury issuing the capital murder indictment.”
Capital murder is punishable by a life sentence without parole or the death penalty.
