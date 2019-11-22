A Florida man charged with the 2016 murder of Christopher Damon Grimsley will go to trial next month.

Circuit Judge Butch Binford has set a Dec. 2 trial date for Joseph Dozier.

Dozier, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested Sept. 4, 2016, and charged with felony murder. Court records show police investigators charged Dozier with using a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun to fatally shoot Grimsley.

The fatal shooting occurred around 2:10 p.m. at a residence on Squire Court in Dothan. Squire Court is located in Dothan’s Ford Country, behind Southeast Health just off Torino Drive.

According to police the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men. Dozier turned himself in to police later the same day as the shooting.

