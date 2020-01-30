A Feb. 3 trial date is set for an Ozark man charged in a 2017 slaying.
Mitchell Doster was arrested in December 2017 and indicted in March 2018 in connection with the murder of Rickey Dease, who was found dead in his residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2017, after police responded to a firearm assault call in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 231 North.
Doster’s previous attorney, Alfred Livaudais Jr., filed a continuance request in September because Doster has a filing pending before the state Court of Criminal Appeals in a related immunity claim.
Court documents show a pretrial hearing was held Sept. 9 where the defendant was allowed to present evidence that he was justified in using deadly physical force and was consequently immune from prosecution. The court determined Doster failed to prove his immunity.
After the immunity claim was denied, Livaudais withdrew from the case saying attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to a point where the defendant and counsel could no longer jointly prepare for his client’s defense of the alleged charges or agree on trial defense strategies.
Filmore appointed defense attorneys John Nicholas Bull and Matthew Thomas Simechak to represent Doster.
Investigators believe Doster fired the fatal shots that killed Dease.
According to court records, Doster was previously charged with murder in 1998 in connection with a Coffee County slaying. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.