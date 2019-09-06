A Dothan woman was arrested Friday after she was found naked in the backyard of a residence located in the 600 block of Dusy Street.
Clarissa Faye Rabb, 37, of Dothan, is charged with public lewdness.
According to police, a call came through dispatch stating a woman was sitting naked in a porch swing on Dusy Street.
“When officers arrived, the female was lying in the backyard of a residence and was apparently under the influence of alcohol or narcotics,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “As officers tried to interview the female, she was disoriented. Rescue was called to the scene to treat Ms. Rabb, and after treatment she was arrested.”
Rabb was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a misdemeanor charge.
