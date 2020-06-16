Narcotic investigation leads to multiple arrests

HOLMES COUNTY, Florida – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently ended its first round of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in 10 arrests.

Suspects charged and in custody include:

» Randy Holiday - sale of methamphetamine

» Jordan Butler (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - sale of imitation substance

» Jerry Cone - sale of methamphetamine

» Ian Carmichael - sale of a synthetic drug

» Cathy Zorn - sale of methamphetamine

» Emily Moore - sale of methamphetamine

» Kelley Peak - sale of methamphetamine

» Ashley Serigne (currently in custody of Walton County Jail) - Sale of methamphetamine

Suspects still at large include:

» Cameron Williams - sale of methamphetamine

» Quindarius Lee - sale of marijuana

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments