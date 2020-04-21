A year and a half after his brutal death, Neal Craft Barber’s family wants answers and is demanding justice be served.
According to police reports, Barber was beaten to death on Sept.10, 2018. His body was found in the 300 block of Dothan’s Pettus Street. He had multiple blunt force trauma head injuries, multiple broken ribs and other injuries from which he later died.
Dentavious Jamal Givens and Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, both of Dothan, were charged with Barber’s murder.
“We want to know how one of the men charged with my brother’s murder Detavious Givens has once again got a bond set after having his first bond was revoked because he got arrested on an assault charge after he tried to attack his sister. Why did he get bond in the beginning?” Barber’s brother, Tim Barber asked during a Tuesday phone interview.
“Look at the nature of this killing. No, my brother was not a saint, but to be murdered like he was is horrific. He was beaten. Police say the marks look as if he was beaten with the butt of a gun. He had been kicked over, over, and over. They broke his ribs by kicking him. He was stabbed. He had been beaten in the head with a block. His pure scalp had been turned back.
“This information was given to us by detectives, and it was all said during the preliminary hearings. You know, if they would have shot him in the back of the head, that would have been mercy. We are told the beating went on for hours.”
Dothan police believe the murder stemmed from an argument over drugs. Lt. Lynn Watkins said earlier that Givens and Collins believed Neil Barber had taken their drugs.
Tim Barber knows his brother was killed by an acquaintance, but that doesn’t help the family deal with the loss.
“We just want answers,” Barber said. “We want to know why additional charges were not filed.
“It has been determined Neal was able to get away, and was trying to make it to McDonalds for help. But, before he could reach McDonalds, Collins grabbed him and dragged him back to Pettus Street. He allegedly dragged him so forceful Neal’s shoes were stuck in the ground where he tried to brace himself. Why were kidnapping charges not filed?”
During the investigation it was determined Neal Barber was residing in a shack near where his body was found. One of the suspects charged resides in the home where the killing occurred. At first, the residents of the home, including one of the suspects, claimed to police they had no idea who the victim was or why his body was on the property.
His brother believes with the judicial system continuing to set bond for Givens, who previously had his bond revoked, “is ridiculous.”
“OK, he got bond once and committed another crime,” Barber said. “Why give him another chance? He doesn’t deserve another chance.
“Like I said earlier, we just want simple justice for Neal. We want both of these men to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.”
Both Collins and Givens have jury trial dates set for this summer.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years, and no more than life or 99 years in prison.
