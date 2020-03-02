Neighbor’s tip aids in woman being arrested for burglary

GREENWOOD, Florida — A tip provided by a neighbor residing on Willis Road near Greenwood led to the arrest of a Marianna woman Friday.
Twena Marie Johnson, 37, is charged with burglary, petit theft, and criminal mischief.
After receiving a tip, officers responded to a suspicious person call. Witnesses had observed Johnson enter their neighbor’s home illegally.
Johnson was still in the area when deputies arrived. She was detained.
Once the homeowner arrived, the homeowner and the deputy discovered a broken window, as well as evidence that dresser drawers in the bedroom had been rummaged through, said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.
Items stolen from the home were found in Johnson’s possession.
Johnson was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.