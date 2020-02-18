A jury trial date for a homeless man charged with killing a 91-year-old Dothan woman has been tentatively reset for May.
Joe Nathan Duncan faces a capital murder-burglary charge and a capital murder-robbery charge in the March 17, 2018, death of Mable Fowler. The new trial date is May 18.
In September 2018, Duncan pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect before Circuit Judge Larry Anderson.
The grand jury found reasonable evidence in July 2018 showing Duncan intentionally caused the death of Fowler by striking her with various objects while committing theft.
At the time of the alleged crime, Duncan was on probation for a previous charge of unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance.
Police believe the motive for the killing was robbery and burglary.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said in a previous interview that Fowler had hired Duncan three weeks before her death to do yard work for her, and that Fowler was killed the morning of March 17.
According to testimony given during Duncan’s preliminary hearing by Investigator Curtis Stephens, a brutal crime scene was found when police responded to Fowler’s residence on Hodgesville Road, and that Fowler had been badly beaten.
Police arrested Duncan 12 hours after Fowler’s body was found.
Defense attorney Arthur Medley said in an earlier interview Duncan was arrested before law enforcement had time to review the evidence.
